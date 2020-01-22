Uganda/Algeria: Ugandan Prodigy Makes Sh20 Million Move to Algeria

Ugandan prodigy Allan Okello was on Tuesday unveiled at Algerian club Paradou after signing a four-year contract.

Reports indicate that the two clubs, (Kampala City Council Authority and Paradou) agreed on a fee of about Sh20.1 million ($200,000) and 20% on a forward sale for the forward who is regarded by many as the brightest prospect in the region.

The amount is however Sh60.3 million less than the club's valuation made when the forward went for trials at Swiss club FC Zurich mid last year.

Club CEO Anisha Muhoozi declined to delve into the financials of the deal last week but said that should all go successfully, "all parties are happy" with what is on the table when asked.

It is believed the club had earlier turned down more lucrative deals but were then forced to sell the player whose contract had 12 months left, after failing to agree on new terms.

"After evaluating many options and taking into consideration player growth and desires, club and family, we will take the correct decisions collectively for the good of all parties," Muhoozi.

Okello scored a fine individual goal when the two teams met in the Caf Confederation Cup earlier this season briefly levelling the scores in the second leg before the Algerian club went on to win the tie 4-1.

Paradou finished third in the Algerian league last season but are currently struggling sitting 12th on the 16-team log.

The club have over the years become a hunting ground for several European clubs one of the reasons believed to have attracted Okello to North Africa.

Current Borussia Mönchengladbach utility player Ramy Bensebaini is among those to have started their careers at Paradou.

Others include the midfielder Hichem Boudaoui who was sold to French outfit OGC Nice last September joining compatriot Youcef Attal who had earlier joined the club in 2018.