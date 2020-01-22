Zimbabwe: Court Reserves Judgment in Mubaiwa Custody Case

22 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro and Yeukai Karengezeka

The High Court has reserved its ruling in the case in which Acting President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa are fighting for the custody of their three minor children, the matrimonial home and other assets, including top-of-the range vehicles.

After her release from remand prison, Mubaiwa approached the High Court on an urgent basis last week demanding access to her children, property and the home.

The case was brought before Justice Christopher Dube-Banda, who directed the parties to resolve their dispute amicably through an out-of-court settlement.

The parties reached a deadlock paving the way for the hearing yesterday before the same judge who reserved ruling to a later date.

Mr Taona Nyamakura argued the matter for Mubaiwa, while Advocate Lewis Uriri, instructed by Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, appeared for Acting President Chi- wenga.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Acting President Chiwenga's lawyer, Mr Wilson Manase, said: "The deliberations were very good and we presented our case just like they presented theirs. As you know, Advocate Lewis Uriri argues very well but the judge, at the end of the day, decided to reserve judgment and we will follow whenever the court is ready with it," he said.

"The major issue, which they (Mubaiwa's lawyer) brought before the court is they wanted an order of expoliation which covered issues to do with children and the house, where she thought she could reside but the Honourable Vice President stays there."

Mr Manase said there are bail conditions, which prohibit Mubaiwa from interfering with witnesses and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had already filed an application to amend the bail order.

"Mind you, there is an attempted murder charge in which the accused is said to have threatened the life of the Vice President, so they cannot live together," he said.

"There were also other issues to do with properties; we cannot comment much until the judge has said something."

Mr Nyamakura refused to comment saying: "The matter is sub judice and we cannot comment further," he said.

In the application, the ex-model accused the Acting President of abducting the children and of willfully breaking the law after he placed soldiers to stop her from accessing the home.

In a related matter, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda postponed the case in which the prosecution wants Mubaiwa to surrender into the court's custody all three valid Zimbabwean passports reportedly issued to her as part of her bail conditions.

The prosecution also wants her to live at a different address from the matrimonial Borrowdale home she shared with her estranged husband.

The matter was postponed to allow Mubaiwa's lawyer in the case, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, to file her opposing papers.

Mubaiwa is on remand for attempted murder, fraud and money laundering.

She has surrendered one diplomatic passport as a bail condition set by the High Court.

The State has been informed there is a second diplomatic passport expiring on December 11 this year and an ordinary passport expiring on February 21, 2022.

The prosecution wants all three passports in the custody of the court until the trial is over.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.