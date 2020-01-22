South Africa: Daan Human Is the New Bok Scrum Guru

22 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A congratulatory press release from the Cheetahs has confirmed that Daan Human will take up the mantle as the new scrum coach of the Springboks .

With Matt Proudfoot joining England under Eddie Jones after his contract was not renewed by SA Rugby, Human - who was part of the Bulls franchise during the 2019 Super Rugby competition - was considered to be the front-runner for the vacant role.

Although SA Rugby is yet to confirm the appointment, a press release by the Cheetahs on Tuesday afternoon broke the news saying: "Free State Rugby is incredibly proud of another top coach from the Cheetahs who has been appointed by SARU. Daan Human, a former scrum coach and ex-Cheetahs player has now been appointed by SARU as the new Springbok scrum coach."

Human, 43, played 26 matches for the Stormers before heading to French Top 14 giants Toulouse where he made 169 appearances. He also has four Springbok caps to his name.

Although yet to be confirmed by SA Rugby, it appears a foregone conclusion that Jacques Nienaber will replace Erasmus as Springbok coach.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.