South Africa: Rachel Kolisi Lands Her First-Ever Solo Magazine Cover

Cape Town — Rachel Kolisi, wife to Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, landed her first-ever solo magazine cover with Balanced Life.

A publication of Foschini Retail Group, Balanced Life is a women's magazine focussed on career, home, family and health.

Other local celebrities who have graced the cover include Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Kim Jayde and Bonnie Mbuli.

"My first ever solo cover thank you Balanced Life for putting this together so beautifully," Rachel wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover.

Sharing the same image on the photo-sharing app, Balanced Life wrote: "This February, Rachel Kolisi is strong, inspired and empowered, and wants you to be too. And with our guide to loving your life, your partner and yourself, you'll be sorted this year!"

In November, Rachel teased her 216 000 followers with a behind-the-scene photo from the cover shoot, writing: "My first ever solo cover is pending... and I can't wait to share it with y'all! Don't take life too seriously."

Earlier this year, Rachel topped the Twitter trends when she showed her sense of humour in a hilarious recreation of a famous back-to-school photo.

In a previous interview, Rachel told Channel24: "I love the challenges that come along with being a mother, I'm always wanting to be more understanding more patient. Also, I love that I get a front row seat to all their achievements and growth."

In 2019, inspired by her own fitness journey, Rachel Kolisi teamed up with health coach and trainer Tammy Rawstron, to encourage other women to achieve their personal exercise goals.

Source: The Juice