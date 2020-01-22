Somalia: U.S. Military Says Three Al-Shabaab Members Killed in New Air Raid

Somalia's elite commando forces Danab with the help of the U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab fighters who engaged the Somali National Army Danab Unit near Bangeeni, Somalia, Jan. 19, Somali and US officials said.

Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces to increase security and seize ground from the al-Qaida-aligned al-Shabaab.

"This airstrike targeted al-Shabaab fighters who posed a direct, immediate, and significant threat to our partner forces," Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of an operation, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement on Monday "Al-Shabaab consists of terrorists and criminals who seek to export hate and violence more broadly. We remain committed to supporting our Somali partners and the security progress together we are building in the region."

"At this time, it is assessed this precision airstrike killed three (3) militants. Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike." US Africa Command statement added.

Officials from the Jubbaland State of Somalia say an operation along the Mogadishu - Kismayo highway killed twenty-seven militants; with twelve landmines/roadside bombs unearthed.

The Somali militant group Al-Shabab, Somalia's Alqaeda affiliate has been launching attacks on the Somali government and African Union forces in Somalia. The group also attacked a US military base in Kenya's Lamu region.