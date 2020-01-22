Somalia: U.S. Military Says Three Al-Shabaab Members Killed in New Air Raid

21 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's elite commando forces Danab with the help of the U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab fighters who engaged the Somali National Army Danab Unit near Bangeeni, Somalia, Jan. 19, Somali and US officials said.

Somali security forces continue to lead operations alongside African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces to increase security and seize ground from the al-Qaida-aligned al-Shabaab.

"This airstrike targeted al-Shabaab fighters who posed a direct, immediate, and significant threat to our partner forces," Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of an operation, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement on Monday "Al-Shabaab consists of terrorists and criminals who seek to export hate and violence more broadly. We remain committed to supporting our Somali partners and the security progress together we are building in the region."

"At this time, it is assessed this precision airstrike killed three (3) militants. Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike." US Africa Command statement added.

Officials from the Jubbaland State of Somalia say an operation along the Mogadishu - Kismayo highway killed twenty-seven militants; with twelve landmines/roadside bombs unearthed.

The Somali militant group Al-Shabab, Somalia's Alqaeda affiliate has been launching attacks on the Somali government and African Union forces in Somalia. The group also attacked a US military base in Kenya's Lamu region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.