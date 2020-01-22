Cameroon: Sustainable Development Goals - Implementation Process in Cameroon Reviewed

21 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during an audience Minister Mbella Mbella granted the Director of the Africa Regional Office of the United Nations Development Coordination on January 20, 2020.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on January 20, 2020 accorded an audience to the Regional Director of the Africa Office of the United National Development Coordination, Munyaradzi Chenje, during which discussions centered on the implementation process of the different adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations. He was accompanied to the audience by the Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi. Speaking to reporters after the audience, Munyaradzi Chenje said he discussed the development of the economy through the implementation of the different SDGs. "We discussed essentially on Agenda 2030 which is supposed to be implemented in line with the objectives of the government in terms of transforming the economy so that we do not leave any one behind in the implementation process of the agenda. This is because the implementation of the agenda will make a difference in addressing the seventeen SDGs from dealing with anger, issues of gender, peace and partnership. These are the issues I discussed with His Excellency," he stated. Globally, the SDGs can be divided into 5 main themes: people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership. Cameroon on her part has through several legal instruments worked for the promotion of peace, eradicating gender based violence, hate speech and moving closer to partnerships that guarantee growth. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015 with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and through their various themes seeks economic growth through poverty reduction, protect the plant, and promote peace.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

