Gambia: Dr. Drammeh Authors New Book

Dr. Seedy Drammeh, Deputy Human Resource Director and Administrator at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has authored his latest book tittled: 'The Importance of Setting Goals and Benefits of Mentoring Relationship' recently.

This latest publication makes it 31 books that Dr. Drammeh has so far authored, which is expected to be on bookshelves soon.

Speaking to the media recently, Dr. Drammeh said his new book contains useful information about the importance of setting goals, having a plan and mentor to guide young people and the elderly alike, towards achieving their goals.

He said the book will help the reader to focus on what he/she wants to accomplish and also guide him/her to organize his/her time and financial resources, so as to effectively utilize them to achieve the desired goals.

According to him, the book provides information on what should be done when setting personal goals; that anyone who wants to be successful at the highest level needs to set achievable goals, noting that the goals should be clear and realistic so that one would be able to accomplish ones dream.

Dr. Drammeh said: "It is a fact that lots of people find it difficult to know if they are achieving positive results because they do not set goals. Anyone who wants to achieve something great should decide what he/she wants in life. The individual should also have a plan to guide him/her. He/she should carefully choose what he/she wants and should select personal objective areas he/she wishes to focus on in life".

He said that the Book gives advice on how to set personal goals, gives information about the benefits of mentoring people working on their personal initiatives as well as at workplace, and how it helps people to accomplish their goals.

"It may interest the reader to know that mentoring in workplace creates employees fulfillment. It encourages employees to learn new skills," Dr. Drammeh said; that the book also assists institutions to retain key skills and knowledge while reducing the amount of work on the key employees at the same time.