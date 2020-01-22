Sudan: Police - Five Killed in Grenade Incident in Haj Yousif

Khartoum — A grenade that was in possession of a member of the regular forces exploded at a private party at Shighla area of Al Haj Yusuf neighbourhood killing him and four others and injuring more than 25 persons.

A statement issued by the Police Forces Monday said the police forces rushed to the area immediately after receiving information and took the injured to the hospital for treatment, adding that the concerned police units started investigations in the incident and a suit was opened at Al Shighla Police Station.