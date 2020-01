New York — The United Nations Committee on Non-Governmental Organization, re-elected the Sudanese Diplomat, Mohamed Awad Salam, as its chairman for the year 2020.

The committee includes19 states of the world that represent the 5 geographical regions.

The committee is entrusted with accrediting NGOs membership to obtain advisory status of the UN Socio-economicl council which is one of the major six bodies of the united nations.