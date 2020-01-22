Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Kuwaiti Ambassador

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at his office at the Republican Palace today the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan, Bassam Al Qabandi.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador affirmed in a press statement following the meeting keenness of his country on boosting further its relations with the Sudan in all fields for serving the joint interests of the two sisterly countries and peoples.

He pointed out that the meeting tackled arrangements for the visit of the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council to Kuwait which would take place soon and whose date would be set through the diplomatic channels.

The ambassador noted that the meeting also touched on the role of the Kuwaiti Development Fund in supporting development in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.