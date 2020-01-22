Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Kuwaiti Ambassador

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at his office at the Republican Palace today the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan, Bassam Al Qabandi.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador affirmed in a press statement following the meeting keenness of his country on boosting further its relations with the Sudan in all fields for serving the joint interests of the two sisterly countries and peoples.

He pointed out that the meeting tackled arrangements for the visit of the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council to Kuwait which would take place soon and whose date would be set through the diplomatic channels.

The ambassador noted that the meeting also touched on the role of the Kuwaiti Development Fund in supporting development in Sudan.