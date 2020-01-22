Sudan: Tawer Says Sudan Is Looking Forward for Genuine Partnership With the Netherlands

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council Professor Siddiq Tawer has underscored importance of the Netherlands as friendly partner for Sudan based on bilateral relations between the two countries which last for 60 years.

He said during meeting at the Republican Palace Tuesday with The Netherlands ambassador to Sudan Karin Boven that Sudan is witnessing new era in which Sudan is looking forward for further cooperation and support from the Netherlands.

Ambassador Boven said in a press statement that the meeting came with the context of preparations for visit of the member of the Sovereign Council to Europe which was set to include the Netherlands.

She added that the meeting discussed boosting and increase of cooperation between the two countries in field of economic development.