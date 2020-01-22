Sudan: Resumption of Livestock Exports to Saudi Arabia in Coming Weeks

Khartoum — The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries announced the resumption and flow of livestock exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

The Undersecretary of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Adel Farah Idriss, during the joint meeting included his counterparts from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the representative of exports of Sudan Bank, the Customs authority, Youth and Sports in his office Tuesday explained that this coordinative meeting held for the purpose of resumption of exports of livestock to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after obtaining initial approval.

He noted that the coordinative meeting is meant for the establishment of a mechanism for how to resume exports especially live livestock, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is expected to open in the coming weeks after agreeing to some conditions with Saudi importers.

Dr. Adel Farah has indicated efforts with the competent authorities to qualify the exporters to ensure the return of all animal exports to the Ministry of Finance in support of the national economy.

He added that the coming period will witness further consultations with the relevant and concerned authorities to control the general and special conditions related to exporters and, the implementation of a specific mechanism to qualify the exporters.