Sudan: Al-Degair Calls Universities to Make Change

El-Fula — The Chairman of Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) Eng. Omar Al-Degair and a leading figure in Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) called universities to enlighten the society during the coming period to make the required change.

Addressing West Kordofan University professors, employees and workers within framework of a visit of the SCP delegation to West Kordofan State , Al-Degair said the task of universities is to make change and raise awareness, urging universities to pay attention to scientific research and employment of knowledge for combating ignorance , poverty and addressing the challenges.

He said that the word "just fall" is not just for the regime but also for the unuseful values , concepts and ideas which destroyed the country and the society, pointing to key role to be played by universities during the coming period in building and supporting parties.

From his part, Vice-Chancellor of West Kordofan University Dr. Al-Shafei Mohammed Al-Maki described the visit as historic , revealing suffering of West Kordofan University from poor infrastructures such halls , labs and equipment besides shortages in student housing and teaching staff.

He affirmed confidence in the transitional government to solve the university problems and contribute to finding appropriate university environment and improvement of academic work , calling the FFC to remain united throughout the interim period.

Representative of West Kordofan University's professionals Husham Nasir said that the university has removed the empowerment by dissolving the Jihadist unit and restructuring the university , referring to a number of challenges facing the West Kordofan University.