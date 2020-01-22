Eritrea: NRS Region - Governor's Tour of Inspection

21 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, called on farmers in the administrative areas of Zula, Afta and Foro to carry out regular follow up on their crops that are in good condition and ready for harvest.

Brig. Gen. Tekle made the call during an inspection tour he conducted to the administrative areas on 18 January.

The Governor also called for reinforced role of area administrators and agricultural experts to assist the farmers so that they collect their harvest on time.

Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu went on to say that if modern agriculture is introduced in Foro sub zone, the agricultural output will not only increase the region's produce but will also significantly contribute in the increase of the nation's GDP.

Commending the farmers for cultivating on their own capacity, the Governor expressed the region's readiness to extend support in their endeavors.

Mr. Tesfay Tewelde, head of the office of Agriculture in Foro sub zone on his part, indicated that crops cultivated on 300 hectares of farm land in Zula, Afta and Foro administrative areas are in good condition.

Stating that the cultivated crops are mostly maize and sorghum, Mr. Tesfay said that bountiful harvest is expected as the farmers in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture are exerting proper follow up activities.

