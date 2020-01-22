Gambia: Barrow, Marreh Debut for Clubs

21 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow yesterday made his first appearance for new club Bologna after completion of his deal. The 21-year-old left from Atalanta in search of more minutes in the pitch having grown disillusioned at being constantly overlooked.

And more minutes he managed to get on his first game which ended a one-all stalemate against Hellas Verona in an Italian Serie A game. Musa came off the bench in the 63rd minute going to show some flashes of brilliance up in attack.

Elsewhere, Sulayman Marreh also debuted for Gent after joining from AS Eupen in a surprise move last week. Marreh was shoved in, in the second-half and had only three minutes to play in the pitch.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.