Gambia: Barrow, Marreh Debut for Clubs

Musa Barrow yesterday made his first appearance for new club Bologna after completion of his deal. The 21-year-old left from Atalanta in search of more minutes in the pitch having grown disillusioned at being constantly overlooked.

And more minutes he managed to get on his first game which ended a one-all stalemate against Hellas Verona in an Italian Serie A game. Musa came off the bench in the 63rd minute going to show some flashes of brilliance up in attack.

Elsewhere, Sulayman Marreh also debuted for Gent after joining from AS Eupen in a surprise move last week. Marreh was shoved in, in the second-half and had only three minutes to play in the pitch.