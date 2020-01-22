Gambia Humbled in Burkina

Gambia over the weekend lost to Burkina Faso in the preliminary U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers. The female-scorpions were on Saturday reduced to ten in the pitch following the sending off of Nene Jallow.

Trouble began for Gambia in Ouagadougou when the hosts went 2-0 up after just thirty-six minutes but they rallied on to even matters at 2-2 with goals from Catherine Jatta and Haddy Wally.

Then Burkina slotted a final goal to steal a fragile lead. However, they're not out of the woods yet with a return trip expected in Banjul.