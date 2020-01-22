Gambia Humbled in Burkina

21 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia over the weekend lost to Burkina Faso in the preliminary U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers. The female-scorpions were on Saturday reduced to ten in the pitch following the sending off of Nene Jallow.

Trouble began for Gambia in Ouagadougou when the hosts went 2-0 up after just thirty-six minutes but they rallied on to even matters at 2-2 with goals from Catherine Jatta and Haddy Wally.

Then Burkina slotted a final goal to steal a fragile lead. However, they're not out of the woods yet with a return trip expected in Banjul.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Women
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.