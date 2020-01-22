Sudan: Negotiations On North Track Start in Juba

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The negotiations on the North track started Tuesday in Juba between the delegation of the transitional government, headed by the member of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and representatives of the North from the Kush Movement and the Northern Entity.

The chief negotiator of the Kush movement, Dahab Ibrahim Dahab, said in a press statement that the first negotiation sitting has discussed general principles, the framework agreement, and development issues.

He indicated that there is nothing to prevent reaching an agreement today on the North track issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.