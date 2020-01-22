Sudan: Negotiations On North Track Start in Juba

Juba — The negotiations on the North track started Tuesday in Juba between the delegation of the transitional government, headed by the member of the Sovereign Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and representatives of the North from the Kush Movement and the Northern Entity.

The chief negotiator of the Kush movement, Dahab Ibrahim Dahab, said in a press statement that the first negotiation sitting has discussed general principles, the framework agreement, and development issues.

He indicated that there is nothing to prevent reaching an agreement today on the North track issues.