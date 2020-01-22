Sudan: Finance Ministry Approves Proposal On Supplying Sudan-Air With Eight New Airplanes

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has approved a proposal submitted by Airbus, the aircraft manufacturer, to supply the national carrier Sudan-Air with (8) new aircraft. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Badawi affirmed the state's commitment to support the national carrier and provide its development obligations as a priority for the government. The Minister pledged, during his meeting with the delegation of Airbus Company at the premises of the Ministry on Tuesday, to forward the proposal to the Council of Ministers for discussion, stressing the government's concern with the promotion of the national carrier to restore its glory, referring to its importance in connecting Sudan and the countries of the region with the outside world, taking advantage of its strategic location. The Airbus proposal included enhancement of the opportunities available for the vigorous return of Sudan-Air to outer space and provision of technical support for the operation of the aircraft.

The Director of the North American Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Maha Ayoub extended briefings on the development of relations between Sudan and America, pointing out to the continuation of talks with the US administration to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which will facilitate opening of horizons to attract more investments to Sudan, especially the aviation sector. The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Ibrahim Adlan stressed the continuation of the state's efforts to support the national carrier and develop the aviation industry in Sudan to meet the requirements of keeping pace with global developments in its field.

