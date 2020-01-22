Sudan: Khogali Discusses With Turkish Companies Rehabilitation of Electricity in Al Fashir

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al- Fashir — North Darfur State Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Malik AL Tayeb Khogali discussed Tuesday in a meeting held with manager of Turkish Thermal Electricity Stations Companies, Eng. Murad Ahmed AL Sabil means of developing the efficiency of electricity stations in Fashir the capital of the state through expanding the main power station and connecting it with suburb of the town.

General Manager of the ministry of infrastructure and physical development in the state Eng. AL-Mahi AL Sheik Mohamed told SUNA fallowing the meeting, that the meeting focused on maintenance operations, rehabilitations of the Generators and expanding the distribution's network.

Al-Sheik affirmed government commitment to avail requirements needed to facilitate the Turkish companies task for completing a reliable electricity supply in AL -Fashir's Town.

