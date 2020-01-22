Gambia: We Believe in Genuine Democracy' APP Leader

Gumbo Ali Touray, the Leader of the newly registered All Peoples' Party (APP) said they believe in genuine democracy, rule of law, responsible Government and transparency.

Touray said this on Friday January 17th 2020, while receiving the party's certificate of registration from the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Alieu Momarr Njie at Election House.

Touray explained that the formation and emergence of the APP came as result of a normal discussion session held in Sinchu village during which residents lamented their perennial problems such as increasing poverty, inadequate health care services, deplorable environmental conditions and poor infrastructure.

"A decision was reached to form an organized group called 'Task Force for Better Gambia' which gradually became an NGO and finally become the APP. That is why we are being accorded our certificate of registration today," he said.

Touray said that the philosophy of APP is people centered and is dedicated to the people of the Gambia as a nation. He further indicated that the permanent leadership and standard flag bearer of the APP will be decided and selected at the party's national congress.

He continued: "Our mission is to participate in the political activities of this nation. As we recognize our constitutional rights to form and run a political party, we seek no confrontation but to show and indeed share respect and understanding among all the existing political parties, in the interest of national development and social progress. Our aim is to revamp the national economy with emphasize on the key tenets of development, which includes education, health, agriculture, tourism and particularly youth employment. We shall also give national security an important consideration".

He said the APP manifesto embraces its goal and principles, as well as policies on the domestic economy, agriculture, education, environment and climate change, old and differentially-able, youth and women.

The Chairperson of the IEC Alieu Momarr Njie, informed the APP leadership that elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. He advised the new party to act within the confines of the electoral act and the Constitution so as to hold its political activities in a peaceful atmosphere, which will help in maintaining the peaceful nature of the Gambia.