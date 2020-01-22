Gambia: France's Leket Combat On After Lifting of Suspension

21 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Way have been paved for France's combat with Leket following rescinding of a ban decision on the Banjul-based wrestler.

France was suspended for uncomplimentary remarks he made on promoters during a phone-in programme.

Promoters association of the arena took offence for the comments and slapped a ban on France putting a sort of blockade to his possible bout with deposed king of arena Leket Bu Barra that has been long mooted.

Senegalese fight promoter -the figure behind the Baye Mandione vs Hoyantan fight - Jamaican, had shown interest in staging the duel but was held back by the suspension.

Talks between the two facing off have been long bandied about after both lost to Hoyantan making their meeting inevitable.

France lost to Hoyontan on refereeing decision for twisting his adversary's fingers while Leket bit the dust based on accumulated warnings.

Making this fixture intriguing is, both are eyeing to seek revenge against Hoyantan seeing this encounter as springboard to that.

France however revealed he has only held talks with Jamaican but has no agreement yet with negotiations still at its preliminary stage.

