Sudan PM Lauds Radio Dabanga Contribution to Democracy

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has expressed his gratitude and appreciation "for the fundamental role that Radio Dabanga has played over the years in the fight of the Sudanese people for democracy, justice, prosperity, and peacebuilding".

Hamdok was speaking at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Sunday, where he received an official Radio Dabanga delegation including editor-in-chief of Radio Dabanga, Kamal El Sadig and the Director of the Netherlands based organisation Free Press Unlimited, Leon Willems who are on an official visit to Sudan for the first time since the station was established in exile in Amsterdam 11 years ago.

During the meeting, the PM stated that Radio Dabanga is one of the media institutions that contributed significantly to the Sudanese revolution.

"You were the voice of the Sudanese people at a time when the Sudanese within the country were forcefully silenced. For that the Sudanese people will not forget the fundamental role Radio Dabanga played," PM said. We really appreciate the role of Radio Dabanga, he added.

The PM underlined that the transitional government supports Radio Dabanga with everything possible to return and operate in Sudan to continue playing its vital role. "For the role of media is imperative in the creation of an atmosphere where we can respect each other and appreciate the value of diversity in Sudan," he stated.

The PM further explained that although the task to remove the dictatorship and build a new Sudan was difficult, other challenges remain such as good governance, and measures for sustainable peace and development. "Therefore, we expect, free, serious and independent media, such as Radio Dabanga to contribute to this fight. Together with such independent media, we can lift up our people and lay out the foundations for democracy, good governance, and sustainable peace that puts an end to the suffering of our people in forceful displacement and refugee camps," the PM said.