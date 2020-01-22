Gambia: Turkish President to Visit Gambia

Saikou Ceesay, spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, in an interview with The Point has disclosed that the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit The Gambia before end of January 2020 on official mission.

"Currently the two foreign ministers are working on modalities of the visit," he added.

He said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries dates back from 1965 when Gambia attained independence.

The two countries had military trainings, supported each other at international foras including the OIC, he said, adding the in 2011 the two governments opened embassies in their various capitals; Banjul and Ankara.

"Bilateral cooperation began to be comprehensive in multifaceted ways: Economy, trade, education and military training."

President Barrow paid official visit to Turkey and in 2019, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Momadou Tangara also paid an official visit to reinforce cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, economy and trade.

According to Mr. Ceesay, in 2014, a joint commission was held in Banjul and another is expected to be held this year in Ankara to review the bilateral relations.

"Due to low trade volume and lack of interest from Turkey investors and businessmen, Gambia's economy cannot be elevated to significant level, poor low income earnings, poor infrastructures contribute to low trade."

He said there is a Turkish primary school and Turkey is expected to increase flights from two to three per week.