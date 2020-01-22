Gambia: Food Safety - 7 Staffs Sacked for Petitioning DG Jallow

20 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

At least seven staffs of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) were Friday fired by the director general Zainab Jallow for filing a petition against her.

This decision came following last week Wednesday's press conference organised by the staffs who were demanding better working conditions.

Recall: Last year, a greater percentage of the authority's staff filed a petitioned to their board against Zainab but the board through their independent panel said they have limited powers over DG Zainab Jallow.

Staff members requested the findings made by the independent panel, but it proved futile prior to the staged press conference on Wednesday.

Last week, a letter signed by Bai Dadou Jallow, director of Scientific Affairs of FSQA, indicated that 22 staffs have been sent on administrative leave without pay.

The Food Safety and Quality Authority of The Gambia was established by Food and Safety Act 2011. It is the sole authority with powers to control food and feed in the country.

In the staffs' petition letter, they mentioned that "Anyone who stands for truth is either sacked or frustrated to resign."

DG Zainab is travelling to the USA today (Monday) along with Bai Dodou Jallow and Mary Johnson.

It would be also recalled that on September 20, 2019 one of the Food Safety staff Abdul Hakim Jawara who resigned from the Authority was arrested by the Kotu police.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.