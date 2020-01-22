Sudan: Ministry of Finance Agrees On Proposal to Supply Sudan Airways With Eight New Planes

21 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has approved a proposal presented by Airbus, the plane manufacturer, to supply the national carrier Sudanair with (8) new planes.

During his meeting with a delegation of Airbus Company Tuesday the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi, affirmed the state's commitment to support the national carrier and provide its development obligations among the priorities of the government.

Present at the meeting was the Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, Engineer Hashim Taher.

The Minister of Finance promised to submit the proposal to the Cabinet for discussion, asserting the government keenness for progress of the national carrier and the restoration of its glory, taking into account its importance in linking Sudan with the countries of the region and the world.

For his part, the General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Ibrahim Adlan, affirmed the state's efforts to support the carrier and to enhance the aviation industry in Sudan and to meet the requirements of keeping pace with global developments in its field.

The Director of North America Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maha Ayoub, has given a briefing on the development of relations between Sudan and the United States, pointing to the continuation of talks to remove the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a matter that will facilitate the opening of horizons to attract more investments to all sectors in the country, especially the aviation sector.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

