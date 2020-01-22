Gambia Radio-TV Interested in Program Exchanges With Cuba

20 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul, Jan. 16.- The General Director of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GTRS), Abdou MK Touray, expressed interest in exchanging audiovisual programs and materials with Cuba, in a meeting today with the Ambassador of the Greater Antilles in this African nation, Rubén G. Abelenda

Touray received Abelenda, accompanied by the head of the Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in Gambia, Anaris Martha Odio, at the headquarters of his institution, along with other GTRS executives, equivalent to the Radio and Television Institute (ICRT) of the Caribbean Island

In the cordial and very friendly dialogue held by the parties, the hosts were interested in spreading programs about Cuba, Latin America and the Caribbean, and at the same time about the reality of this West African country in the Great Patria, on the other side of the Atlantic.

The director of GTRS highlighted the historical links that unite both sister nations, and particularly thanked the solidarity of Cubans for the Gambian people in the fields of education and health, among others.

In that regard, he highlighted the humanitarian work of the doctors and medical staff of the BMC who currently provide specialized health care in different regions of the Gambia.

For his part, the Cuban ambassador said that "his government and his countrymen will continue to help Gambians and all African peoples because that is a legacy left to us by the historical leader of our Revolution, Fidel Castro," he said.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

