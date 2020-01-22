Gambia: Three Years Jotna to Protest On Jan. 26

20 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Operation 3 Years Jotna - a movement which proposed to protest yesterday 19 January 2020 has postponed its protest until 26 January 2020. The government has accepted to grant them a permit to peaceful protest.

The dialogued between 3 Years Jotna and The Gambia government was mediated by The Gambia civil society, for the interest of entrenching democracy and enhancing National peace.

Top brass of the 3 Years Jotna and members of the Civil Society on Friday held a meeting with the Interior minister, security chiefs and members of the civil society at the Ministry of the Interior to come to terms.

The 3 Years Jotna in the joint statement assures everyone that they remain apolitical entity, with no affiliation to any political party, confirming that they have never been supported nor have they sought support from ECOWAS, UN, AU, EU any other international agencies as purported in some quarters.

