Gambia: GPPA Train Government Officials On Public Procurement Principles, EU Directives

Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) recently trained government officials, including director generals and managing directors on the public procurement principles and EU directives, at Baobab resort in Bijilo.

The Authority's managing director, Abdoulie Tambedou described the training as timely, as it is held at the beginning of the financial year.

He said the training is important because it is the first time to bring the officials at one platform and the first time to introduce a single source of public procurement as part of the development policy of financing from the World Bank.

Deputy permanent secretary of the ministry of finance and economic affairs, Juldeh Ceesay said the government is very much appreciative of the good turnout of the officials, saying that shows the importance of public procurement in the country.

She said the average yearly expenditure on public procurement is about 60% of government's 5 billion dalasis budget, saying that research shows that a transparent and competitive public procurement process can easily save between 10 to 15% of cost, translating to 500 million annually to the Gambia government