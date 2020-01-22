Gambia: Good Morning Mr. President - Time to Work - Enough of Protests

opinion

Mr. President, first of all we appreciate the sense of maturity demonstrated by the security chiefs, civil society and executive members of the 3 Years Jotna movement in reaching a peaceful dialogue to postpone the much talked about 19 January protest now to 26 January, on which they will be given permit and security protection. However, thankfully, yesterday marked your three years in office.

Mr. President, it's time that your government focuses on NDP and not to allow these protests to distract the progress made.

These unnecessary protests are really affecting businesses in the country as people live with fear and also afraid to invest into business and tourism, our second earning foreign exchange has also been affected.

Mr. President, in as much as it's the right of every citizen to protest, it's not also good for our economy.

You must take stance to regularise the situation and not to be issuing permit to every Tom, Dick and Harry to demonstrate on any unnecessary issue. Be firm and address the situation before it's too late as these protests are damning the economy of the country.

Mr. President, the last hour permit that was granted to the APRC party to demonstrate for the return of Ex-president Yahya Jammeh has caused mix feelings in the minds of Gambians.

Mr. President, with the Janneh Commission findings against Jammeh, the testimonies of perpetrators and the victims at the TRRC, it will be too soon to consider Jammeh's return to the country.

Jammeh seems to be taking advantage of the slack security of the country as he is quoted in the recent audio shared on social media as saying "even the frogs in the country know that they are not safe."

Mr. President, we have other preoccupations to focus on rather than protests. We should look forward to bring down the rate of inflation, improve the health and education sectors, construct roads etc. and make sure we are on right tract. Anybody who has grievance should go to the courts and seek for redress there.

Mr. President, it's important for people to know that conducting elections requires registration of voters and issuing of new voters' cards to new voters who turned 18 years three years ago and to replace lost and damaged cards and also those that were issued to non-Gambians.

We also have to go for referendum to adopt the new constitution. All these involve money and time so we are appealing to every Gambian to have patience and adhere to the five years as stipulated in the constitution.

Next year, by God willing, people can elect their choice not by the barrel of the gun but by ballot to lead the country, as this is the best option.

Mr. President our relations with Senegal should not be jeopardised by the Senegalese transport union who always cause problems with Gambian drivers.

Recently Gambian buses were not allowed to enter Senegal when they had all valid documents. His Excellency Bassirou Sene, the new Senegalese High Commissioner intervened and brought about normalisation.

Mr. President, your government should meet with your colleague President Sall's government to trash out any problems which can affect the relations of the two countries.

When you assumed office in 2017, it was agreed that you and President Sall would meet every six months with members of your government either in Banjul or Dakar to discuss issues affecting the two countries.

Senegal and The Gambia should be a role model for Africa by promoting good neighbourliness, free movement of people and goods without hindrance.

Finally Mr. President, try and solve the problem of transport between the two countries. The good cooperation of security is needed to combat terrorists, drug trafficking, counterfeit medicines and money laundering.

Good day!