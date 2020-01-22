Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Suspended From Cosafa

21 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been with immediate effect suspended from southern Africa's soccer governing body, COSAFA for failure to fulfill payment of annual subscriptions, 263Chat can report.

In a letter directed to ZIFA secretary general Joseph Mamutse, dated 20 January 2020, COSAFA secretary general Sue Destombes said the regional body was hence revoking terms of Article 27.6.

"We are advised by the Emergency Committee of COSAFA that as Zimbabwe Football Association is not in good standing due to the non-payment of financial dues to COSAFA, the terms of Article 27.6 which reads:

"A Member Association which fails to pay its annual subscriptions or other financial dues in terms of these Statutes shall lose all rights and privileges in COSAFA, provided that it shall remain bound by these Statutes and duties and obligations imposed on every Member Association. Such Member Association shall be liable for suspension by the Executive Committee. Such a Member Association shall also be liable for penalties to be imposed by the Executive Committee."

"The association may not attend any meeting or activity of COSAFA including the Annual General Meeting taking place on 25 January 2020," wrote Destombes.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela however could not deny nor confirm the development but said, "We will respond at an appropriate time."

The suspension hence means that Zimbabwe's soccer national teams will also be suspended from taking part in any of COSAFA activities, including this year's senior men COSAFA Cup.

This is yet another case of COSAFA being at loggerheads with Zimbabwean football following last year's altercation over ZIFA's last minute withdrawal from hosting the 2019 senior men's COSAFA Cup.

ZIFA was slapped with a US$ 50 000 fine on conditions it fulfills hosting this year's COSAFA edition.

