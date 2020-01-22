Sierra Leone: Men Sentenced to 10 Years for Penetrating Girl, 14

Justice Ivan Sesay last Friday sentenced two men to ten years imprisonment each after they pleaded guilty to have sexually penetrated two 14-year-old girls separately.

One of the convicts, Prince Cole, who said he was 18, pleaded guilty to the offence on his maiden appearance before the High Court. He appealed to the judge to tamper justice with mercy as he has not wasted the court's time in answering to the offence.

According to the court file, on 4th May 2019, in Freetown, Cole sexually penetrated the 14-year-old girl.

In another matter, Joseph Kai, who claimed to be 20, also pleaded guilty on his first appearance before the High Court.

Police says between 1st January 2017 and 31st March, 2019, in Freetown, Kai sexually penetrated a 14-year-old girl.

Both men were charged under Section 19 of the Sexually Offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

Whilst handling down judgement on them, Justice Sesay said he would have given each of them the maximum sentence of fifteen years, but because they didn't waste the court's time in pleading guilty to the offence, he would be magnanimous enough to given them ten years.