Sierra Leone: Resident Minister Struggles to Debunk ACC's Graft Allegation

Resident Minister , North-West Region, Haja Isata Abdulai Kamara, was in a swing to deny the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC)'s allegation over the recent misappropriation of fifty-five thousand bags of Chinese rice meant for the school feeding programme.

The minster admitted that the ACC team found three hundred and sixty-seven bags of rice in her possession, but that she didn't keep it with a criminal pretense.

The minister added that the rice was delivered to her for onward distribution to Special Needs Schools by a certain clearing and forwarding agency located at 13 Rawdon Street in Freetown.

On the 10th of January 2020, President Julius Maada Bio sacked the Minister of Labour and Social Security, together with three other top government officials in the Ministry of Basic and Senior Education for the theft of rice donated by the Government of the People's Republic of China to the Government of Sierra Leone in support of the School feeding programme.

The minister claimed that all those allegations were a calculated ploy from some opposition All People's Congress (APC) supporters to tannish her character and dent her political image.

The minister said she has distributed the rice to the intended schools for first and second term and that the remaining one which the ACC discovered from her was meant to be distributed in third term.

Success Sei Kamara, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the ACC said they discovered over three hundred bags of rice in the possession of the Residence Minister.

He said the ACC was investigating who were the people that distributed the rice, the receivers and whether it reached the intended beneficiaries.

He further stated that that was just a verification stage because there were other names involved that the ACC was yet to disclose.