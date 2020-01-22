Malawi: Fredokiss' League for Change Pens Malawi Govt On Student Nurses' Withdrawn Subsidies

League for Change (LC) has asked government to reverse its decision to withdraw support towards subsidising tuition for the Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS) students across the country.

About 30 students nurses are currently on the verge of being withdrawn from studies.

In its Tuesday open letter to the Minister of Health, LC president Fredokiss Kalua says the decision is "ill-timed and will affect many well deserving students right to access quality education".

Further, Kalua notes that the decision will hit the health sector hard because 'affected students that are about to withdraw from the MCHS are critical to alleviating the shortage of health personnel in our public hospitals once they graduate.'

"As League for Change (LC), we are of the view that health is a very critical sector and training of the health students plays a critical role in supporting government effort to reduce shortage of health personnel," said Kalua, a popular youthful musician, who describe government decisions as a step backwards towards achieving quality health service.

LC has since called on government to rescind the decision of phasing out support to the MCHS students.

"Most of the affected students are first year, intake of 2019/20. The students enrolled to MCHS on the understanding that government will subsidise their fees, only to wake up with news that government has stopped the facility," reads the letter.

The grouping has also called upon government to rationalise the access to tertiary educations loans through the Higher Education Loan Boards because it does not perfect logic to limit access to loans to certain cadres of students.

There hasn't been feedback yet from government.