Malawi: Court Remands to Prison 3 Over Kottana's 'Termik' Death

21 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Three suspects have been remanded for another week by court in Lilongwe in connection with the death of Kottana Chidyaonga.

The Chief Resident Magistrate has remanded Timothy Mtilisanje (28) , Gilbert Kamaliza (29) and Diana Bhagwanji (23).

The three were remanded on Tuesday January 21, 2020 and are answering murder charge.

They will be on remand up to 4 February 2020 as the State works out on paperwork to commit the case to the High Court.

The State through police prosecutor Inspector Griffin Luhanga pleaded with the court to give them a one-month period on remand.

But the defence counsel comprising; Counsel Charles Mhone, Manuel Theu and Kwima Nchizi pleaded for one week.

Apparently, Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo has given the State 14 working days to complete the committal processes.

The three were arrested on 14 January 2020 following a forensic autopsy report conducted and release by Dr. Charles Dzamalala at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Initially, Kottana was reported to have been bitten by a venomous snake at her boyfriend's (Timothy Mtilisanje) house dying the night of 3-4 January 2020.

The released report reveals there could be foul play in the events that led to Kottana's death.

Police are also following leads implicating other prominent figures.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.

