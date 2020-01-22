Sudan: 10 Dead and Dozens Wounded in a Grenade Attack On Khartoum Wedding Party

At least 10 people have died and dozen others injured after a grenade went off at a wedding party in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

A witness to the attack on Monday evening said the bomber, 23-year-old soldier identified as Ahmed Kucu Dauod, detonated the grenade at a wedding reception in Hajj Youssef suburb where guests, including children, had gathered.

Some conflicting accounts said the bomber was disappointed after the woman he wanted to marry chose another person, a claim The EastAfrican could not independently verify.

Others said that the matter was merely an accident.

"This person wanted to spread terror among those present at the ceremony. Many of those injured, including children and women did not survive," Muhammad Ali Adam, a resident who was present told The EastAfrican.

The injured have been taken to hospitals around the Khartoum.

Police said investigations have been launched into the incident.

The development also brought forth the continual discomfort by civilians living side by side with soldiers in the city.

In the last few weeks, residents have asked the government to relocate army bases outside the capital, to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

On Tuesday morning, the Resistance Committees, groups of volunteers formed after the December revolution that saw the later ousting Omar al-Bashir last April, mobilised a blood donation campaign for the injured as the government assured families of their safety.

Traditionally, in Sudan, friends sometimes shoot in the air or hurl explosives at weddings especially if the groom is a member of the military.

However, there have been security incidents where people are injured or killed. Some locals have called for adequate separation between military and civilians.