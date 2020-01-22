Sudan: 10 Dead and Dozens Wounded in a Grenade Attack On Khartoum Wedding Party

21 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

At least 10 people have died and dozen others injured after a grenade went off at a wedding party in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

A witness to the attack on Monday evening said the bomber, 23-year-old soldier identified as Ahmed Kucu Dauod, detonated the grenade at a wedding reception in Hajj Youssef suburb where guests, including children, had gathered.

Some conflicting accounts said the bomber was disappointed after the woman he wanted to marry chose another person, a claim The EastAfrican could not independently verify.

Others said that the matter was merely an accident.

"This person wanted to spread terror among those present at the ceremony. Many of those injured, including children and women did not survive," Muhammad Ali Adam, a resident who was present told The EastAfrican.

The injured have been taken to hospitals around the Khartoum.

Police said investigations have been launched into the incident.

The development also brought forth the continual discomfort by civilians living side by side with soldiers in the city.

In the last few weeks, residents have asked the government to relocate army bases outside the capital, to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

On Tuesday morning, the Resistance Committees, groups of volunteers formed after the December revolution that saw the later ousting Omar al-Bashir last April, mobilised a blood donation campaign for the injured as the government assured families of their safety.

Traditionally, in Sudan, friends sometimes shoot in the air or hurl explosives at weddings especially if the groom is a member of the military.

However, there have been security incidents where people are injured or killed. Some locals have called for adequate separation between military and civilians.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.