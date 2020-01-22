Nigeria: Ondo Confirms Death of 16 From Lassa Fever

22 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Ondo State Government yesterday confirmed that the state this year recorded 84 cases of Lassa fever while 16 people have been killed by the disease so far this year.

The state Epidemiologist, Dr. Steven Fagbemi, disclosed this figure while briefing the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and Local Government Area chairmen from Ondo North and Central senatorial districts at the governor's office in Akure, the state capital.

Fagbemi said 16 of the patients had died as their cases had reached advanced stage before they were brought to hospitals.

The epidemiologist added that 47 patients currently on admission were responding to treatment, while 21 persons had already been treated and discharged.

Also speaking, the leader of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Yahaya Disu, explained that the Lassa fever cases were recorded in Owo, Akoko South West, Akure South, and Ondo West Local Government Areas.

Corroborating, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, advised Nigerians to visit hospitals when they noticed fever symptoms

Addressing the people of the state, Akeredolu expressed worries about the increase in the magnitude of the disease on a yearly basis.

While commiserating with the people of the state in a statewide broadcast, the governor said the state has not relented on adopting necessary measures to address it.

Akeredolu cautioned the people of the state to desist with all practices and lifestyles that encourage the presence of the rat that is causing and speeding the virus.

