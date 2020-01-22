Nigeria: One Shot Dead, Another Injured As Police Disperse Shi'ites Protest in Abuja

A yet-to-be-identified man has been allegedly shot dead by the police in Abuja during a protest by members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, over the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in a correctional centre in Kaduna.

Vanguard also gathered that another man sustained injuries arising from bullets fired by the police to disperse the protesters.

The protesters, better known as Shi'ites, had marched about 400 metres from the popular Utako market towards Berger roundabout when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses said the first victim who was hit by a bullet on the head died on the spot, while the second was shot in the leg while trying to flee the scene.

"The two victims are not our members. They were unfortunate passersby. We suspect them to be civil servants going home after the day's work. It was an unfortunate attack," a source told Vanguard.

Also confirming the incident, Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Movement, Abdullahi Musa, condemned the police's use of force on unarmed protesters.

He said IMN sympathises with the family of the victims and called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the dastardly act.