Gambia: Marimoo Coach Deplores Team's Position in GFF League

Marimoo's gaffer Mamodou Jallow is wary over his side's run of three losses without a win in six outings. Marimoo are rooted second from bottom, amassing just a return of three points and conceding eight times - a thing Jallow deplores.

"I'm not happy with my team's current standing in the league because we are not used to being in that position," he said, vowing to fight back to the top.

Mr. Jallow reckons his outfit performed below expectation, outlining goal profligacy as a major cause.

"I think what went wrong in the game is our scoring, it is our main problem. Our main problem is the third part of the field, we have to go back and work very hard for scoring," he bemoaned.

A table-topping Waa Banjul are their next adversaries, tipped to a herculean task but Marimoo are keen to defy the odds.