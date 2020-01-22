Gambia: 'Our Next Match Is a Must Win Game,' Marimoo's Captain

22 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Ebrima Joof Marimoo's Captain reckons they must fetch the spoils on offer up against Waa Banjul.

"I'm well prepared for our next game and is a must win game because the position we are in is not good so that's why we must win our next match," he said.

In an interview with Foroyaa at Manjai Park, Ebrima said their match against Banjul United went goalless because they were all in need of winning the game.

He says they played well and have chances but they couldn't capitalize on them -a thing he hopes to right this weekend.

"My tactics worked in the game today but if we go back to training ground we will work hard on our scoring because our defense is very good," he said.

