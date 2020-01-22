Gambia: Banjul United's Coach - 'Scoring a Concern in the Gambia'

22 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Scoring is a matter of great concern in the Gambia says Banjul United's head coach Lamin Ceesay.

He said this during a recent goalless match between his team and Marimoo.

Mr. Ceesay said: "I always say to my players to concentrate especially in the goal post, for them to relax and capitalize on their chances."

He goes on to say that players know how to create chances but execution remains a challenge in the league.

He referred to their game against Marimoo as a good but hints his charges struggled to get acquainted with the pitch.

"My players were not used to the ground but after they grew into the game they did well. They were struggling a lot even to roll the ball was a problem so they have to play the direct balls and that's what I told my players -they fought from that and is a very good point we have collected away from home," he said.

Banjul United are perched at fourth in the standings on eight points and would be coming up against Hawks who have lost twice this campaign but are leveled on points.

