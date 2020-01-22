Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Killing of CAN Chairman

Amnesty International yesterday condemned the killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, in a statement, said: "Amnesty International is appalled by reports that Reverend Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, was killed by Boko Haram yesterday.

"With this horrific murder, and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished."