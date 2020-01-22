Nigeria: EFCC to Extradite High-Profile Looters

22 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — No fewer than 18 high-profile looters in different parts of the world will be extradited soon, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has said.

He told reporters in Ilorin, yesterday that: "The request of President Muhammadu Buhari in London for the extradition of alleged looters is just the beginning of the fight against corruption in Nigeria. We are going to extradite more Nigerians to come and face trial in Nigeria.

"We will bring back all the looters who are hiding outside this country. The fight against corruption has just started I am telling you. It will be renewed this year. It is going to be vigorous."

Magu described the insinuation that the EFCC was established in Kwara purposely to deal with a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as unfair.

"Kwara is one of the oldest states in the country. It deserves the headquarters of the EFCC. There was a time there were 12 states in Nigeria and Ilorin was a state capital of Kwara.

"You should be protesting why EFCC was not brought here earlier. Not because of an individual, far from that," he added.

Speaking on his non-confirmation as the substantive EFCC chair, Magu said: "I feel great. I am not worried. It is Gods that appoints and does otherwise. If God says you are holding a position, whether you are confirmed or unconfirmed when it is your time to leave you will leave. I believe very much in that."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.