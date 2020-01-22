Kenya: Jaguar Toasts to Sonko's Freedom as Police Drop Charge

21 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has applauded the move made by the prosecution to drop assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko appeared in a Voi court on Tuesday morning to answer to charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

However, the Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub, the complainant, filed an application to drop the case against the governor saying that he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi said he would rule on the matter on Wednesday.

"I welcome the move by the ODPP to withdraw assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Sonko was unarmed, handcuffed, and surrounded by tens of police officers. It is inconceivable that he could have assaulted the officer under such circumstances unless provoked," tweeted Jaguar.

Mr Sonko was intercepted by police in Voi last year in December. During his arrest, a scuffle ensued between him and the police officer before he was airlifted to Nairobi to answer to corruption charges.

I welcome the move by the ODPP to withdraw assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Sonko was unarmed, handcuffed, and surrounded by tens of police officers. It is inconceivable that he could have assaulted the officer under such circumstances unless provoked.

- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) January 21, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.