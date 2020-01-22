Kenya: Jaguar Toasts to Sonko's Freedom as Police Drop Charge

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has applauded the move made by the prosecution to drop assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko appeared in a Voi court on Tuesday morning to answer to charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.

However, the Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub, the complainant, filed an application to drop the case against the governor saying that he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi said he would rule on the matter on Wednesday.

"I welcome the move by the ODPP to withdraw assault charges against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Sonko was unarmed, handcuffed, and surrounded by tens of police officers. It is inconceivable that he could have assaulted the officer under such circumstances unless provoked," tweeted Jaguar.

Mr Sonko was intercepted by police in Voi last year in December. During his arrest, a scuffle ensued between him and the police officer before he was airlifted to Nairobi to answer to corruption charges.

