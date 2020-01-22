Liberia/Cape Verde: FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers - Liberia Paired Against Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic

According to the format of the qualification, Liberia will have to finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifiers. (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

Liberia's opponents for the next stage of the 2020 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have been revealed following Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Out of 40 African countries, paired in 10 groups comprising of four teams each, Liberia was among 14 sides that progressed from the first round.

The Lone Star were paired in Group C with Nigeria, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic.

According to the format of the qualification, Liberia will have to finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The ten second-round group winners play home-and-away over two legs. The five winners qualify for the World Cup. Africa has been allocated five spots in the finals, which will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

The second round is scheduled to begin in October 2020 continuing until October 2021.

CAF African World Cup qualifying groups in full:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania