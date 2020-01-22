Liberia/Cape Verde: FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers - Liberia Paired Against Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic

22 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

According to the format of the qualification, Liberia will have to finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifiers. (Photo: Anthony Kokoi)

Liberia's opponents for the next stage of the 2020 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have been revealed following Tuesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Out of 40 African countries, paired in 10 groups comprising of four teams each, Liberia was among 14 sides that progressed from the first round.

The Lone Star were paired in Group C with Nigeria, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic.

According to the format of the qualification, Liberia will have to finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The ten second-round group winners play home-and-away over two legs. The five winners qualify for the World Cup. Africa has been allocated five spots in the finals, which will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December.

The second round is scheduled to begin in October 2020 continuing until October 2021.

CAF African World Cup qualifying groups in full:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.