Liberia: Chevening Scholar, Gwen Myers, Earns MA in Int'l Politics and Human Rights

Gwendolyn Myers: Now is the time to change my appellation and resume the intriguing pursuit for global peace enhanced by this conferment.

Gwendolyn Myers is among the few women who are breaking the glass ceilings when it comes to gender stereotyping. Myers, an outstanding changemaker, Chevening Scholar and Founder/Executive Director for Messengers of Peace-Liberia Inc(MOP), is one of the women paving the way to optimize Liberia's advocacy for Peace and transparency.

Myers, who bagged herself a Master of Arts Degree in International Politics & Human Rights from City, University of London said advocacy for Peace and transparency has just earned a new feather.

"We would continue to inch our way to history as one of the most consistent female peace advocates as we wait in the wings for yet another MA Reconciliation & Peacebuilding. The best is yet to come", she said.

Gwendolyn made it known in her Facebook post yesterday that she is also a candidate for another Master of Arts in Reconciliation & Peacebuilding at University of Winchester, UK as a Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GPFA) Scholar.

She said it took perseverance, resilience, eating the humble pie, strong support and encouragement of assigned mentors to grab a hold on this one- MA International Politics and Human Rights.

She received hundreds of comments, praises and reposts from mentees and followers on social media. Some see her achievement as not only hers, but one for Liberia.

"Congratulations Gwendolyn Myers. Liberia has achieved again", Aromenia Cooper commented.

"This solid award gives me every reason to keep the faith and maintain a victorious run. When the Lord beats a path of grace for you, no mortal can stop it", Myers said in her Facebook post yesterday.

Gwendolyn obtained a Graudate Certificate in Peacebuilding and Leadership from Eastern Mennonite University, VA, United States as a GFPA scholar in 2014. She later went and pursued a postgraduate certificate in Women Faith and leadership program from 2015-2016 from the Institute for Global Engagement in collaboration with Pepperdine University, Washington, DC.

She also participated in a Special Dialogue & Mediation Training Programme at Folke Bernadotte Academy Sweden, Cambodia and Nepal from 2016-2018.

Gwedonlyn began her primary education at the St. Teresa Convent Catholic high school in Monrovia and graduated with a diploma in 2006. She earned a BSc in Biology and Chemistry from the Mother Patern College of Health Sciences, Stella Maris Polytechnic (now Stella Maris University) in 2012.

In March 2017, Gwendolyn was nominated by World Economic Forum as one of the Forum's Experts to help shape the global agenda.

Myers didn't stop there; she was named among the top 10 Outstanding Changemakers by Youth Hub Africa in August 2018. Following her recognition in that same year, Coalition for Peace (UK) appointed her as member on its Board of Trustees.

2019 was a year of achievement for Myers. She gained two recognitions and one appointment all on an international platform.

She was named among top Eight Young Reformers across the Globe Shaping the World by Time Magazine. In July 2019, she was hailed by Frontline Women Documentary along with five other women as "Women breaking barriers for Peacebuilding in Africa" and in October 2019, she was youngest ever to be appointed to sit on the Board of Directors of Mediators Beyond Borders International (MBBI), a non-profit organization based in the United States.

With all her accolades and conferments, Myers said "Now is the time to change my appellation and resume the intriguing pursuit for global peace enhanced by this conferment."

She thanked all of her supporters and family for standing with her. Above all, she ascribed her greatest thanks to God for doing it again for her.

Gwendolyn mentors over a thousand youths in sustainable peace and development across the country.