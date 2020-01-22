Liberia: UAE, Belgium, Poland, Ethiopia, Others to Present Letters of Credence to Weah

The Executive Mansion has named several ambassadors who are poised to present their letters of credence to President George M. Weah beginning today, January 22, 2020, at his Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Smith Toby, at a press conference in Monrovia on January 21, indicated that the decisions by several countries to present letters of credence speak volumes about how countries are prepared to work with the Weah-led administration.

The countries whose ambassadors are poised to present letters of credence include United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland, Belgium, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Korea, The Gambia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Turkey, Swiss Confederation, and the Philippines.

According to Toby, These countries will have their citizens coming to Liberia for different reasons including tourism, indicating that "it's now easy for them to come to our country."

"These governments will not send their people to Liberia without confidence. It also speaks volumes. It opens the corridor for President Weah to meet with their ambassadors to exchange ideas. Dubai is the best city in the world, and to have their embassy in Liberia, it means a lot for Liberia. This is a sign of confidence in this administration," Toby.

As today, January 22, 2020, makes President Weah exactly two years in power, the Deputy Presidential Press President disclosed that the President's focus this 2020 will be on development. However, President Weah is expected to address the joint session of the Legislature come Monday, January 27, 2020, giving a report on the year 2019 and plans for 2020.

Mr. Toby said the President at the end of 2019 held several meetings with donor partners; both locally and internationally, and some of these results from the meetings will begin coming this year.

President George Weah is at the same time preparing to deliver his annual message to the Legislature next Monday, January 27. According to Toby, the President is expected to speak on a number of different issues including the country's security, economy, development and many more.

Praising the new Agriculture Minister, Jeanine M. Cooper, Toby said she comes with all the credentials and she has promised to be productive.

"Our President has emphasized the importance of this sector and we all hope that it will now become vibrant and will move forward. The appointment took a long time due to the interest of the sector and decision to find someone who is prepared to deliver," Mr. Toby said.

Toby during the briefing named several projects expected to kick off early this year. Some major projects named include a new market in Gbarnga City, which is valued at US$389,000.

"The President is also taking development in rural areas. The 14 Military Hospital completion is expected to be announced ahead of the celebration of the Armed Forces on February 11. He disclosed that renovation work that costs $190,000 is also ongoing at the Edward B. Kesselly Barracks to provide an ideal place of living for the men and women of the AFL.

Meanwhile, Mr. Toby said President Weah has accepted a request from All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship, comprising of The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas to attend a conference between the 27th to the 31st of January 2020.