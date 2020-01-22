Liberia: Guinean Border Security Beats Liberian Counterpart in Friendly

22 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

The game is part of the activities to strengthen cordial relationship between the security apparatuses of the sisterly countries and also enhance free movement of people.

Ganta was upside-down over the weekend, when the Guinean Securities assigned along the borderline with Liberia defeated their Liberian counterpart in a friendly encounter at the United Methodist Sport Pitch in Ganta.

The game started in high spirits, with every side applying all efforts to hit the net in the first half, which ended in zero-all draw.

The second half also started in high gear in favor of the Liberian side, which lost all their chances in 20 minutes of play. In the 68th minute, the Guineans scored the only goal of the match, leaving the Liberian spectators disappointed.

The Liberian Border Security applied all techniques to find an equalizer, but all the strategies could not materialize, until the game ended 1-0 in favor of Guinea.

The game is part of the activities to strengthen cordial relationship between the security apparatuses of the sisterly countries and also enhance free movement of people.

The sporting activity was climaxed with a grand indoor program, where both sides reaffirmed commitment of maintaining security at their respective sides of the border.

In similar development, the month-long soccer league held in Beatuo, Kparblee Administrative District, ended with Gblatlay beating Toweh Town 1-0 in the final.

Organized and staged in Beatuo by the son of the late Vice President Enoch Dogoleay, the tournament brought together over 20 towns from Boe - Quilla, Kparblee and Nimkweah.

It was classified as one of the biggest and most peaceful local tournaments in the local community in recent times.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.