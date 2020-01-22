Liberia: Guinean Border Security Beats Liberian Counterpart in Friendly

The game is part of the activities to strengthen cordial relationship between the security apparatuses of the sisterly countries and also enhance free movement of people.

Ganta was upside-down over the weekend, when the Guinean Securities assigned along the borderline with Liberia defeated their Liberian counterpart in a friendly encounter at the United Methodist Sport Pitch in Ganta.

The game started in high spirits, with every side applying all efforts to hit the net in the first half, which ended in zero-all draw.

The second half also started in high gear in favor of the Liberian side, which lost all their chances in 20 minutes of play. In the 68th minute, the Guineans scored the only goal of the match, leaving the Liberian spectators disappointed.

The Liberian Border Security applied all techniques to find an equalizer, but all the strategies could not materialize, until the game ended 1-0 in favor of Guinea.

The sporting activity was climaxed with a grand indoor program, where both sides reaffirmed commitment of maintaining security at their respective sides of the border.

In similar development, the month-long soccer league held in Beatuo, Kparblee Administrative District, ended with Gblatlay beating Toweh Town 1-0 in the final.

Organized and staged in Beatuo by the son of the late Vice President Enoch Dogoleay, the tournament brought together over 20 towns from Boe - Quilla, Kparblee and Nimkweah.

It was classified as one of the biggest and most peaceful local tournaments in the local community in recent times.