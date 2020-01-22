South Sudan: 15 Killed, 7 Wounded in South Sudan Cattle Raid

At least 15 people were killed and several wounded in Gok state, central South Sudan, following a cattle raid.

Waat Adol County Commissioner Joseph Makuer Majuec said the fighting was triggered when armed youth from Duony County raided cattle from Cueibet County.

The cattle owners then shot at the raiders, killing 15 and wounding seven.

Cattle-related clashes are rampant in the Lakes region and often lead to several deaths and injuries.

The government has in many instances disarmed locals, but many small arms are still in circulation.