South Africa: Rape Suspect Sought By Police

press release

A 32-year old victim was attacked & raped on Saturday, 9 November 2019 by 2 unknown African males in a veld at Zuurbekom, Bekkersdal. An identity kit of one of the suspects has been compiled and the suspect is believed to be Tsonga speaking, in his early 40's, dark in complexion, short & well-built.

The SAPS is appealing to anyone who might have information that will assist with the investigation to contact Bekkersdal SAPS on 011 755 8040 or the investigating officer Constable Ramabele on 082 778 9048.