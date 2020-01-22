South Africa: Rape Suspect Sought By Police

21 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 32-year old victim was attacked & raped on Saturday, 9 November 2019 by 2 unknown African males in a veld at Zuurbekom, Bekkersdal. An identity kit of one of the suspects has been compiled and the suspect is believed to be Tsonga speaking, in his early 40's, dark in complexion, short & well-built.

The SAPS is appealing to anyone who might have information that will assist with the investigation to contact Bekkersdal SAPS on 011 755 8040 or the investigating officer Constable Ramabele on 082 778 9048.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.