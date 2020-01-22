Kenya: Size 8, DJ Mo on the Spot for Sh10k Valentine's Day Dinner Event

21 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and her husband DJ Mo have been bashed by the fans who have accused them of organising an expensive Valentine's Day dinner event.

Size 8 together with her husband have been sharing news of their planned event scheduled for February 14 at a city hotel, which will be a celebration of love with the main focus being the marriage of the couple.

Other couples have also been encouraged to register and attend, however, it is the amount being charged for the dinner package that has made a section of their fans unhappy.

Both DJ Mo and Size 8 rose from grass to grace and have on the way accumulated a huge fan base from humble backgrounds.

DINE

"HALLELUJAH the details are finally out!!!! DINE WITH #THEMURAYAS 14th of February A fun red carpet affair. Couples affair (dating, courting or married)," wrote Size 8.

The two packages include a dinner for Sh7000 and Sh10000. Below is what some of their fans had to say. "Hio ndoo ni mob," said Alice.ngatia.

"That amount😢," wrote shazzie_Iddah. "Like me I want to come but cannot afford that kind of money," commented Winnie.

"Rent ya kasingle room pale junction ya Kayole," stated foiwdci. "Hiyo pesa ni mingi sana," remarked Brownian_baibz.

"Hii inataka watu hawana kazi na pesa,,7k 1day hee," said verah729. "10k??? A night," replied marionthebosslady.

